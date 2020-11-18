Republic School District moving to virtual learning for a couple of weeks due to COVID-19

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic School District has announced the school will be moving all students into virtual learning from Nov. 20 – De. 2.

The reason for this change is because the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19 has increased to where teacher’s absences are left unfilled by a substitute or another district staff member, according to the school.

Since Nov. 1 the Republic School District has had 35 COVID-19 positive employees with 19 of those individuals being confirmed in the last three days.

“Although we are very aware of the inconveniences this creates for our families, please know this decision was made with the best interest of our students and employees in mind,” the statement said. “We feel this short implementation of phase 3 will allow for slowing the overall spread of COVID19 in our community, our facilities to be deeply sanitized, those currently ill with COVID19 to heal and for those on quarantine to serve the rest of their time and return to school.”

The school is wanting to return to phase 1 on Thursday, Dec. 3. The Republic School District will release its plans to either return to phase 1 or continue with virtual learning on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

To learn what the phase plans are click here. You can read the full press release below: