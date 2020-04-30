REOPENING SPRINGFIELD: Mother’s Brewing was ready to social distance in phase one

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Phase one of the reopening Springfield plan has been announced, and for Mother’s Brewing Company, the announcement brought disappointment.

“We thought that what the city was going to come out with, was more based on, can you follow basic guidelines and is your establishment set up for social distancing to keep thing appropriately away from folks or keep folks appropriately away from one another,” says Owner of Mother’s Jeff Schrag.

Schrag says they’ve spent the past month upgrading their backyard by adding a patio and placing picnic tables in various locations while keeping distant.

“We’re happy for anybody who can (reopen) I don’t begrudge anybody that can, but just thought the city would look closer and look better at who can achieve the goals,” says Schrag.

Mother’s, along with other bars and taprooms, are not allowed to reopen fully during phase one. When guidelines first came to Springfield, the brewery instantly went to carryout to keep up business.

Schrag is hopeful that bars and taprooms will be able to open fully in phase two.

“What I would hope is that they would take the same guidelines they’ve set up based on occupancy and based on how you can social distance and would apply them evenly across the field, that everybody would have a level playing field,” says Schrag.

He says like every business in their situation, they are looking to do as much as they can in what avenues they can.

“The wider we can open the tap in a responsible manner, the better it is for everybody,” he says.