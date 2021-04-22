Reeds Spring, Mount Vernon schools scheduled to end mask requirement

Coronavirus

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Masks are optional at Reeds Spring School District as of April 22.

The school district said it hadn’t had a positive COVID-19 case since February. Social distancing and good hygiene practices are still encouraged.

If cases start to increase after this masking change, the school may require masks again.

Along with Reeds Spring, Mount Vernon Schools will no longer require masks starting April 27.

The Board of Education decided to end the requirement on April 21 after citing a dramatic decrease in positive covid cases and stating all staff members are fully vaccinated.

