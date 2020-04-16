Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Recovered COVID-19 patients asked to donate plasma to help current patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is teaming up with area hospitals to aid in the recovery of current COVID-19 cases.

How do they plan on doing this?

CBCO is asking those who had COVID-19 and have now recovered to donate plasma as part of their convalescent plasma collection.

The blood center hopes the antibodies from the plasma from the recovered person can help a person who is currently sick with the virus.

“The theory is that those antibodies neutralize the virus or cause an immune response,” a press release from CBCO says.

Ozarks First spoke with Taylor McQueary, a former COVID-19 patient, donating plasma Wednesday afternoon, he says he felt a duty to donate his plasma.

“Since I was able to get though it without any adverse effects, I figured it’s kind of my civic duty to give back. I know there’s a lot of people really struggling with it so I wanted to help out the best way I can, I feel like this is the way,” says McQueary.

Area hospitals are helping to find qualified donors who will then be in contact with CBCO to arrange a donation.

Qualified donors must have:

  • Had COVID-19
  • A documented positive lab test
  • 28 days symptom-free

If the recovered case has these qualifications they can participate.

