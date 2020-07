SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department added 74 cases of COVID-19 to its Recovery Dashboard on Thursday, July 23, breaking its previous single-day record of 34 cases, a total met back on July 9.

Today we added a record high of 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Greene County residents. Our new total is 938 confirmed cases.



The Health Department updates its statistics each day. The above chart shows each of the Health Department’s daily totals.

As of July 23, there is a total of 938 cases and 10 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Greene County.