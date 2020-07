SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a record of 60 confirmed cases in one day on July 20, 2020

On July 18 and 19, a total of 42 confirmed cases of the virus was announced.

The total amount of cases confirmed overall in Greene County is 788 confirmed cases.

The Health Department says to look at its dashboard for up-to-date information on COVID-19 in the area.