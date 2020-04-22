Protestors plan another Missouri capitol protest, state rep. expresses concern

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– Loud and Proud, that’s how hundreds of protestors showed up at Missouri’s State Capitol to let Governor Mike Parson know they want Missouri reopened immediately.

“We’re part of the solution to this,” said organizer Josh Schisler. “The people who are countering their fear at home and who are over-utilizing these delivery services and other businesses that cater to those hunkered down at home. They are contributing to the problem.”

Organizer Josh Schisler is firm on his stance that the stay-at-home order from the governor is unnecessary.

He believes his group showed their power in numbers and had their voices heard, but they’re not done yet.

“We’re already making a difference, we’re already winning and it’s time for Governor Parson to take action,” the organizer said.

That’s why the group plans to return to the People’s house, this time to have a word with not only the governor, but Missouri lawmakers as well.

All 163 of Missouri House Reps are due back on Monday to hash out a deal on the next fiscal budget.

South St. Louis State Rep LaKeysha Bosley is already not thrilled to return with Missouri still looking ahead at the peak of COVID-19 cases, now she’s even more worried with added guest expecting to make an appearance.

“The capitol is the people’s house, they pay for it,” Bosley said. “So, you can’t deny them entry, but we hope individuals will be very intentional about coming to the capitol.”

The State Rep. of District 79 says she understands protestors push to return to normal, but she cautions that it’s just a little too early.

Additionally, she believes the legislators should practice what they preach by pushing back budget talks to a later time.

“Right now, is not the appropriate time, we need to give this time,” she said.

Many people patience is running thin with these stay-at-home orders, but officials are saying this is all for the better.

In response to protest, County Executive Sam Page said in part in a statement,

“People have the right to protest. It is listed as an essential activity in our public health order. We recognize and understand how frustrating this public health pandemic is. We are focused on saving lives and getting the economy moving again. I hope the protestors are protecting themselves and following social distancing guidelines.”

While protestors are hoping for the entire state to reopen, Franklin County is getting a head start and reopening on Friday.

Starting with golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gymnasiums, exercise and fitness studios, bowling alleys and skating rinks will all be reopened by orders of the Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.

He still encourages social distancing and people to limit these gathering to 10 people or less.

Ten people have died from COVID-19 in Franklin County.