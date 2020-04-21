Protesters rally against extension of the “Stay-at-Home” order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protesters took to the streets to rally against Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s recent extension of the “Stay-at-Home” order in Kansas City.









Photos of protesters in Kansas City

Similar protests have been seen around the country as citizens are eager to return to normal life. Another protest is expected in Jefferson City and on in Springfield tommorow.

Also in Kansas City, another group of protesters stood along I70. The protest was organized by a coalition to protect Missouri tenants. It was aimed again at Governor Parson asking him to stand with Missourians who cannot pay their rent due to COVID-19.