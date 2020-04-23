Prime Inc. donates $700,000 for new COVID-19 unit at Cox South

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A local company is donating a large sum of money to help local efforts in fighting COVID-19.

CoxHealth and Prime Inc., a trucking company, are partnering up to cover construction costs for Cox South’s 51-bed intensive care unit. CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards says costs were low, but still around $700,000.

“So, last Thursday, I was on a phone call with a local company that we have a lot of pride in, that asked about it,” Edwards said. “We explained it to them and told them in a year we might tear it down, expecting them not to contribute to something that won’t be lasting. And, on Friday they called and said we want to support this.”

“We’ve heard the Mr. Rogers quote. You know, now more and more right? About when in a crisis look for the helpers? These are our helpers. They are helping our community. I will tell you that when I’m driving down the highway, whether it be tomorrow or two months from now or twenty years from now, I will always have a bit of smile and a sense of gratitude to Prime Inc. trucking company. From one essential company to another.” CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards

CoxHealth also shared details on its clinical trial with Mayo Clinic for convalescent plasma. Their first patient was started treatment last Friday.

Edwards gave an update on how that’s going saying, “I’ll say that results right now are suggestive that this is of some benefit,” Edwards said. “It’s one case, broader trial. Of course, in new viruses, plasma has often been a part of a good solution in the future. And, so, we look forward to that being a possibility. So, we’re seeing some improvement coming in that particular case.”

Edwards notes that there’s not much plasma available, which means CoxHealth will have to prioritize which patient gets a match.

“The first line of thinking is the people that we think need it the most will get it first,” Edwards said. “We’re also trying to work with Mayo Clinic what timing makes the most sense to administer it. It’s most likely for patients who are headed toward or going to be on a ventilator as where the trial is right now.”

As plasma testing becomes more available, Edwards says there is a possibility it will be introduced to patients earlier, but not for patients who are not hospitalized at the moment. The patient who’s being tested is in critical, but stable condition.

