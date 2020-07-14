Poultry industry has 434 total active COVID-19 cases at 17 plants

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson holds the top four spots, of five, when it comes to active COVID-19 cases at its Arkansas plants, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s poultry business report from Monday, July 13.

TOP 5 BUSINESSES WITH INFECTED EMPLOYEES

Tyson of Rogers, Elm St., Benton County: 76 active, 180 recovered

Tyson, Berry St., Springdale, Washington County: 53 active, 263 recovered

Wayne Farms, Danville, Yell County: 34 active, 151 recovered

Tyson, Clarksville, Johnson County: 25 active, 89 recovered

Tyson, Olrich St. Rogers, Benton County: 21 active, 64 recovered

The poultry business has a cumulative total of 3,306 cases since the pandemic’s inception, of those 2,872 have recovered, according to the ADH report.

Hispanics continue to lead the way with 221 active cases (50.9%), 106 are non-Hispanic (24.4%) and data is missing for 107, nearly 25%.

There are 10 counties with five or more COVID-19 active cases in the poultry business. Washington County has a cumulative total of 1,088 and 142 of those are active. Benton County is second with a cumulative total of 818 and 107 remain active. Then the numbers drop to double-digits.

Yell County: 45 active, 253 recovered

Sebastian County: 27 active, 125 recovered

Johnson County: 26 active, 93 recovered

Sevier County: 21 active, 274 recovered

Pope County: 19 active, 118 recovered

Crawford County: 16 active, 43 recovered

Carroll County: 7 active, 57 recovered

Madison County: 5 active, 88 recovered

