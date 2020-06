SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says there is potential exposure from an individual with COVID-19.

Before being diagnosed, the individual went to Bricktown Brewery at 2040 E. Independence on May 31 around 6 p.m. for approximately an hour and a half.

The individual was showing symptoms, infectious and not wearing a face mask.

Those who were at this location at this time are told to monitor their symptoms and are at low risk of catching the virus.