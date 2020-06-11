Potential COVID-19 exposure in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christan County Health Department says a potential exposure to COVID-19 has occurred in the following areas:

Tuesday, June 3 or Wednesday, June 4 (the individual could not recall the exact date): Evolution Fitness, 2298 Walk on Drive in Ozark between 8:00 pm-9:00 pm

Tuesday, June 3: Kum & Go, 5552 N 21st Street in Ozark around 9:00 am for a brief amount of time

Wednesday, June 4: Price Cutter, 5504 N 17th Street in Ozark around 8:00 pm for approximately 20 minutes

Those who were at these places at these times are at low risk but should still monitor their symptoms.