Potential COVID-19 exposure at various Branson attractions

BRANSON, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) says a person visited the Branson area before testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is a list of the places the individual visited:

  • Branson Zipline at Wolf Mountian in Walnut Shade on Saturday, May 30 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
  • Track #4 at The Track Family Fun Parks in Branson on Saturday, May 30 between 4:00 and 6:30 p.m.
  • Mellow Mushroom at the Branson Landing on Saturday, May 30 between 9:15 and 10:15 p.m.
  • Maurices at Tanger Outlets Branson on Sunday, May 31 between 11:00 a.m. and 12: p.m.

Though the risk is considered low, The TCHD says those who were in these places at these times should monitor their symptoms.

