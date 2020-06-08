Potential COVID-19 exposure at various Branson attractions

BRANSON, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) says a person visited the Branson area before testing positive for COVID-19.
Here is a list of the places the individual visited:
- Branson Zipline at Wolf Mountian in Walnut Shade on Saturday, May 30 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
- Track #4 at The Track Family Fun Parks in Branson on Saturday, May 30 between 4:00 and 6:30 p.m.
- Mellow Mushroom at the Branson Landing on Saturday, May 30 between 9:15 and 10:15 p.m.
- Maurices at Tanger Outlets Branson on Sunday, May 31 between 11:00 a.m. and 12: p.m.
Though the risk is considered low, The TCHD says those who were in these places at these times should monitor their symptoms.