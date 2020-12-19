Postal workers face uphill climb with record delivery traffic during COVID pandemic

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

CLAYTON, Mo (KTVI)–Letter carriers are being hammered on two different fronts.

They are facing Covid-19 and a record number of parcels to be delivered for Christmas.

People said they won’t be surprised if Santa’s helpers cannot get every package to its destination by December 25th.

There was praise and sympathy for United States Postal Service workers.

USPS customer Bob Sanders said, “They should be applauded for everything they’re doing. They’re working really hard. I feel sorry for them.”

The postal service is sending a “notice of delivery service impacts” to customers. It tells folks the number of sick cases among employees is up. Employees who are not sick are exhausted.

John Mclaughlin is the Executive V.P. of the St. Louis National Association of Letter Carriers. He said, “The rest of the carriers are working 12 to 15 hours a day 7 days a week.”

At the same time the number of parcels being shipped this year is at an historic high. Tish Vogt was mailing a letter at the Clayton Post Office Friday night. She said, “I sell things on Ebay and I have customers canceling because they’re not getting their packages.”

Instead of going shopping many people are filling Christmas lists on-line which means more shipping. Ben Rankin said, “I buy a lot of stuff on-line. I know my stuff that’s supposed to be already here now I’m getting a letter saying it’s going to be next week or the week after.”

John McLaughlin added, “I just want everyone to know how hard all the letter carriers are working. Every single employee not just people who signed up for overtime are working overtime.”