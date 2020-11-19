Polk County Health Center announces 22nd COVID-19 death

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Polk County Health Center is reporting a new COVID-19 death on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
This person was in his 80’s. Polk County’s total COVID-19 deaths are now at 22.
The Health Center also added 13 more COVID-19 cases.
