Planet Fitness freezes memberships during virus closures, will not charge members

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Planet Fitness has taken the initiative to save its members some money while gym attendance nationwide has halted.

Planet Fitness announced on its Facebook page Friday that all memberships had been temporarily frozen and members would not be charged during the closures.

For those who were just billed prior to the closures, adjustments will be made on the next billing cycle.

The statement from CEO Chris Rondeau can be found on their FAQ page on the website:

“Out of an abundance of caution, all of our clubs have closed until further notice. As your long-term partner in fitness, we have proactively frozen all memberships on your behalf, and you will not be charged any fees during this time. We will be ready to serve you in a clean, sanitary, and judgement free environment when we reopen. At that time, if you have any questions about your membership, please feel free to come in, talk to us about it, and we will be happy to address any needs you may have. We will keep you informed and let you know when your club is ready to reopen.”