Phelps County Commission passes county-wide mask mandate

by: Bryce Derrickson

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — The Phelps County Commission has passed a masking mandate, according to a Facebook post by the Phelps-Maries County Health Department.

Face covering must be worn in businesses and outside if you can’t social distance by more than six-feet in Phelps County.

There are some exemptions to this new mandate, such as children only-11-years old have to wear a face mask while ever age between three – eleven. You also don’t have to wear a mask if you’re exercising, have a medical condition and more.

The mandate will begin on 12:01 on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, and will last until Feb. 2, 2020.

