Springfield mayor announces Phase 3 of the Road to Recovery plan to continue through July 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Mayor Ken McClure says Springfield will stay in phase 3 of their recovery plan until July 15.

McClure also said on that date the City of Springfield will reevaluate whether it should move on to the next phase.

The Mayor’s announcement came just after Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard said he too recommends Springfield remain in its current phase. Goddard also encouraged the public to wear masks.

“We know that this virus is still circulating in our community, and in the communities around us. Due to the metrics tracked on the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 Recovery Dashboard, the information we have received from our health care partners and partner public health agencies, as well as what is taking place in neighboring counties, we have elected to continue with Phase 3 in our Road to Recovery Plan through the current order’s expiration date of July 15,” McClure said.

Phase 3 of the order increased the amount of people allowed in enclosed public areas.

