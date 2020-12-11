Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines expected in Springfield in coming weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One local hospital could begin injecting vaccines as early as next week.

We now have a better idea of how vaccines will be distributed in Springfield once they are officially approved.

Doctors from Mercy and Cox laid out their initial plan for those vaccines in a news conference Thursday.

To ensure hospital systems have a better chance to be adequately staffed, front line health care workers will get those vaccines first, and those shots could potentially go into arms as early as next week.

Pfizer and Moderna are expected to be the first two vaccines approved for emergency use.

“Mercy will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine. We hope that it’ll be approved either today or tomorrow. If it is, hopefully, next week, Mercy can start a vaccination program of our healthcare workers,” says Dr. Will Sistrunk, Infectious Disease Specialist at Mercy.

“Cox will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. The phase 1A is really those frontline healthcare workers that we have to protect in order to keep our healthcare system up and running. Hopefully, that will be within the next 2-3 weeks,” says Dr. Robin Trotman, Infectious Disease Specialist at Mercy.

Medical professionals will be followed closely by residents of long-term care facilities. The State of Missouri will release its final detailed plans for vaccine distribution, which should provide a better idea of when the general public is eligible.

Thursday, citizens were told the vaccine is something they can trust with minimal side effects.

“We aren’t seeing signals of serious adverse events. Most trials where we’ve seen serious adverse events, they typically happen in the first 60-90 days after the vaccine – usually in the first six weeks. We haven’t seen those signals,” says Dr. Trotman.

While vaccines nearly here, the health department says it should be viewed as a tool to help us end the pandemic, and that other aspects of safety shouldn’t be forgotten.

“We’ve entered the final leg of this marathon. But I hope that you will join me in our efforts to finish strong,” says Clay Goddard, Director of the Springfield Greene-County Health Department.

Goddard said it’s too early to tell when things will return to normal, but he anticipates that once the time comes to consider that, he believes the economy could likely be opened up fully before face masking mandates are removed.