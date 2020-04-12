Pennsylvania woman, 93, makes plea for more beer amid lockdown in viral photo

(FOX) — A 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman has tickled the hearts of millions while stuck indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown after she was photographed making a plea for help in replenishing one all-important provision: booze.

Olive Veronesi is staying inside her home in Seminole, near Pittsburgh, to help “flatten the curve” on the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

Stuck at home and unable to venture out to replenish her supplies, Veronesi was pictured standing at her window with a dry erase board in one hand that read “I NEED MORE BEER!!”

In her other hand was a can of Coors Light.

“It’s something to relax, ya know. I think it’s nice, something for a young lady,” Veronesi joked to local station KDKA-TV as she pointed at herself.

A relative of Veronesi’s took the photo, which has since been shared millions of times, the station reported.

Several social media users responded to the post with promises to send more beverages her way.

“I love it! Would someone go out and get her a case of Coors Light! God Bless her,” one user wrote.

Another said: “I am ready to take a road trip to help a gal out!”

The station noted they have it on “good authority” that Veronesi won’t have to wait long to get her wish for more beer.

Pennsylvania announced stay-at-home orders on April 1. At least 21,942 people have been diagnosed with the disease as of Sunday, and 503 have died.

The coronavirus can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death in older adults and people with existing conditions.