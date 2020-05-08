Pence press secretary Katie Miller tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a discussion with local faith leaders to encourage them to resume in-person church services in a responsible fashion in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

UNITED STATES (CBS) — Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, has tested positive for coronavirus. The president said during a roundtable Friday that “Katie” in Pence’s office had tested, positive, and CBS News can confirm he was referencing the vice president’s press secretary.

The news comes after a member of the military who served the president as a personal valet tested positive for the virus. The White House is increasing the regularity of testing for those who come into contact with the president and vice president to occur daily, instead of weekly.

It’s not clear when Miller, who is also the wife to top Trump aide Steven Miller, last interacted with the president or vice president, but CBS News can confirm she was within close proximity to the vice president.

Miller joined Pence’s office last year from the Department of Homeland Security.

The vice president’s flight to Iowa was delayed roughly an hour on Friday without an explanation from the White House, and some members of the vice president’s staff were sighted deplaning by pool reporters.