Patrol: Speeding becoming all too common during pandemic

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, AP) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a dangerous trend on roads and highways left wide open by the shutdown tied to the coronavirus outbreak: People speeding at extraordinarily fast levels.

Patrol officials told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that at least once a day during the outbreak, motorists are being caught traveling faster than 100 mph. Troopers are hearing excuses ranging from “There’s no traffic” to “I’m not hurting anyone.”

The top speed troopers have seen during the outbreak was someone traveling at 145 mph in Ray County on April 17. Another motorist was caught going 143 mph in Pettis this month.