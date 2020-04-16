Patients now only need to show one symptom of COVID-19 to be tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Greene County Health Department relaxed requirements, making it easier to get tested for COVID-19.

If an individual is showing only one symptom of the virus, they can be tested.

In the health department’s press conference, director Clay Goddard says people who didn’t qualify to be tested have previosuly been turned away.

Now, those who are experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath can get tested as long as they have a doctor’s referral as well.

The main reason for this decision is the increase in testing capacities.

The department says hopefully, with relaxing the criteria for testing, it can locate and control the spread.

There are currently no vaccines or anti-virals, testing is the only thing that can provide indication to where the disease is going.

Until testing leads to a vaccine, individuals must practice social distancing.

“The fuel that this virus needs is people being physically close to one another,” Goddard said. “We have been and must continue to take the fuel away from the fire.”

People, as of right now, don’t need to pay to be tested for COVID-19.