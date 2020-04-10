Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Patient who knew they had COVID-19 violates stay-at-home order in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A patient who knew they had COVID-19 violated orders to stay home and visited several locations in Barry County, according to health and emergency officials.

The Barry County Health Department reports the patient visited several places in Wheaton including the Body of Christ Church on April 5. The patient also visited Walmart in Cassville and Monett on April 6.

The Barry County Health Administrator, Roger Brock, said the individual is currently complying with the order to say home for the 14-day period.

“It’s vitally important that people understand the real advantage of the stay-at-home order that is issued here in Barry County and statewide and the social distancing aspect,” Brock said. “The way that we avoid COVID-19 cases in our community is by maintaining those social distancing guidelines.”

If the patient violates the order again, prosecutors may be asked to get a court order or a restraining order against the person.

