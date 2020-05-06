Parson urges Missourians to support state-based businesses

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is urging state residents to support businesses that are slowly reopening. The governor said Tuesday that Missourians should continue to practice social distancing and safe habits but noted Missouri-based, smaller businesses in particular need customers’ support.

His stay-at-home order ended Monday. The governor made his remarks after health officials announced Tuesday that the state had 8,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases, compared to 8,754 Monday.

There have been 377 deaths, up 19 from the 358 reported Monday. The newly reported deaths include some that occurred May 1-3.