Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Parson urges Missourians to support state-based businesses

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is urging state residents to support businesses that are slowly reopening. The governor said Tuesday that Missourians should continue to practice social distancing and safe habits but noted Missouri-based, smaller businesses in particular need customers’ support.

His stay-at-home order ended Monday. The governor made his remarks after health officials announced Tuesday that the state had 8,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases, compared to 8,754 Monday.

There have been 377 deaths, up 19 from the 358 reported Monday. The newly reported deaths include some that occurred May 1-3.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now