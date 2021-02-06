Parson says Missouri is set for economic recovery

(Missourinet)– Gov. Mike Parson said the state is well-positioned for economic recovery after setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parson says over the last 10 months, Missouri has seen 10,000 new jobs and more than $1 billion invested in new businesses. He says that growth trickles down to farmers.

“When we’re able to work on workforce development and infrastructure and have those tools in place, that means Missouri is going to grow,” Parson says. “When Missouri grows that means people are going to eat more and farmers are going to be more successful selling their products.”

Parson said more growth in the ag sector is on its way with two new processors coming to the state.

“There were some companies that I worked on when I went on an overseas trip that’s going to be moving their plant here,” he said. “In Missouri, we’ve got another one that’s going to be probably coming through, hopefully, in the Columbia area before long. So, a couple of good things on the ag side.”

Parson said Missouri is in the top 10 for economic recovery and top five for lowest unemployment.

The governor spoke at this week’s Pork Expo at the Lake of the Ozarks. He says Missouri’s pork industry contributes $1.6 billion annually to the state’s economy.