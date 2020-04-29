Parson: Hospitalizations down sharply in most areas of state

A man wears a Kansas City Chiefs protective mask while waiting for a flyover of aircraft from nearby Whiteman Air Force base Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Liberty Memorial in Kansas City, Mo. The flyover included one B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and four T-38 Talons and flew over several metro hospitals as a tribute to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson says coronavirus hospitalizations across Missouri are down significantly since peaking in early April, a key parameter in allowing the state to reopen.

The Republican governor has outlined several metrics that he considers important in his decision to allow businesses and organizations to reopen starting Monday. He said Tuesday that an important part of the data is the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Parson says that statewide, hospitalizations peaked at 1,142 on April 7. Since then, hospitalizations have declined dramatically everywhere except the St. Louis area.