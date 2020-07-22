Parkway School District announced Tuesday it is changing school supply shopping amid COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – Students who choose the hybrid learning model, a blend of in-person and online learning, will need to purchase a school supply pack from the district.

Only that pack of school supplies will be allowed to go inside school buildings with students and they may not bring their own supplies, in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“Parkway is really looking at limiting what comes into our buildings,” said Jennifer Dieken-Buchek Principal, Mason Ridge Elementary School. “For student safety, we were brainstorming ways on how we can think about school supplies differently, some parents might not want to even go out to the store to buy school supplies.”

The district created a master list of supplies for each grade, after asking for lists from district teachers in each grade.

Elementary

Kindergarten – $28

First grade – $30

Second grade – $30

Third grade – $31

Fourth grade – $29

Fifth grade – $29

Middle school – $33

High school – Students will receive a list of supplies from their teachers on the first day of school.”

Among glue, pencils, markers and other needed supplies, the district said it is also putting hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes in the packs. “Those are two big ticket items that are going to be very challenging to find this school supply season so buy purchasing those in bulk we can ensure that every classroom is going to have cleaning supplies,” said Dieken-Buchek.

The cost per student supply pack varies by grade level.Each grade’s list can viewed by clicking on each grade below:

High school – Students will receive a list of supplies from their teachers on the first day of school

Students who will be attending school 100% virtually, as offered by the district, will also be eligible to purchase and pick-up a supply pack. Families in the hybrid learning plan are also eligible to purchase a pack to keep at home as well.

“Hopefully, it will be a win-win for safety and for cost for families, said Dieken-Buchek. “The cost is actually pretty minimal in comparison to what most parents usually pay, thinking about my kids and what I purchased last year, it’s probably a third of the cost.”

Parkway parent of two, Chrisanne Craig said the price for her two children is about the same, “if not a little less.”

“It’s going to be a lot easier not having to check things off and having to go out,” said Craig.

Families can purchase or donate toward another set of supplies for other students who may not be able to afford it.

“I like the option to chip in a few bucks and donate a set for another child,” said Craig.

Principal Dieken-Buchek said schools will make a way to ensure each student in middle school and younger gets a school supply pack.

“No matter what, every child in Parkway school district is going to have school supplies in the elementary schools and middle schools.” Said Principal Dieken-Buchek.

Some Parkway parents are wondering if this will become the future of school supply shopping, or at least always an option.

“I think it is a good idea, it just simplifies everything,” said Craig. “Going forward, yea, it would probably benefit everybody, so that would be interesting to see if they continue that in years to come.”

Principal Dieken-Buchek said those who will pack the supplies up for students will be taking extra safety precautions. “When we package them up, we’ll wear gloves,” she said. “So, we won’t have anyone concerned about the spread of virus on our supplies.”

The school district said it is not making a profit on the school supply packs.