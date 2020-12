JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri is closer to having the vaccine in hind than extra health care workers in hospitals, according to the Missouri Hospitals Association.

With the COVID vaccine due in the state in less than 10 days, the Missouri Hospitals Association (MHA) said hospitals are preparing for a surge this winter. The announcement of the national company Vizient coming to Missouri to help with hospital staffing and capacity is less than a week old, but the reason the extra staff isn't in the state yet is because of paperwork.