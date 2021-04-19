Ozark’s mask mandate will end on April 22

OZARK, Mo. — The city of Ozark will no longer be under a mask mandate beginning Thursday, April 22, at 11:59 p.m.

Mayor Bradley Jackson said the new expiration date will lift the ordinance across the city of Ozark and its businesses, but businesses will still be allowed to require masks when on store property if they choose.

“With the consistent declining number of positive cases, the growing number of vaccinations and the availability of vaccine for all our residents my constituents feel that it is time to remove the mandate and have encouraged this decision,” said Jackson. “I do want to make sure everyone knows that just because there will no longer be a mandate that does not mean you have to unmask if you feel that you need that layer of protection. Some business owners may decide to keep a mask order in place on their property and we should be respectful of their wishes at their place of business.”

The Christian County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines and requests that calls be made to 417-581-7285.