Ozark High school seniors pick up cap and gowns

OZARK, Mo. — One last day at the school for Ozark High School seniors to pick up their cap and gowns.

Administrators set up stations where students would drive through, return their Chromebook and pay any outstanding dues and then get their graduation supplies.

All the students stayed in their car when they went through, and many said they feel frustrated, not getting the chance to experience their senior year.

“It’s just sad, because a lot of us, it just kind of hit out of nowhere,” said Lauren Dahle, Senior at Ozarks High School. “I left a few days before spring break, and I didn’t know that it would be my last day in high school so its just kind of a shock to everybody.

Graduation has been rescheduled for August 8 at JQH Arena.

For those who can’t attend at this time, there will be a drive-thru graduation.

So far, 40 students are planning on attending.