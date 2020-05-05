Over one hundred Chateau on the Lake employees have been furloughed

BRANSON, Mo- The Chateau On The Lake Resort, Spa, and Convention Center furloughed 115 people as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release by Atrium Hospitality, the furloughs started in mid-March.

“At this time, it is our hope that the furloughs will only be temporary. However, due to the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, we cannot guarantee that they will not be permanent and cannot guarantee a timeline for recall, if employees will be recalled at all,” the company states.

Its website shows restaurants, lounge, room service, spa, marina, pools, and fitness center operations are all currently suspended.

