CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department released a statement saying 65 cases of COVID-19 were reported since Oct. 16.

Christian County’s overall total of active COVID-19 cases is now at 1,193 with 16 in the hospital.

The Health Department says it is collaborating with Mercy and Cox to keep the hospitalizations numbers for Christian County updated with its statistic reports.

Photo of the COVID-19 facts in Christian County here: