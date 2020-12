CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– Christian County Health Department has announced 431 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, December 7. This is an increase of over 100 new cases than reported in the previous week.

The press release issued said Christian County has in total 2,371 active cases, with 29 resident deaths and 32 hospitalized.

The health department also said there have been 5,023 total cases in the county.