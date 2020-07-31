Over 30 new COVID-19 cases announced in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced 37 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, July 30.

Christian County, since the new cases confirmed, have a total of 278 cases with 107 of them being active cases.

The Health Department says the significant increase of cases in the county since July 2 is evidence that the stay-at-home orders, which have been lifted, were effective.

While the stay-at-home orders were in place, the Health Department says it only had 56 COVID-19 cases reported.

The Health Department says there is potential to be exposed to COVID-19 at any public location. Individuals in Christian County should wear a face mask when it’s not possible to social distance in public.