OTC offers scholarships to students impacted by COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarks Technical Community College is offering $100,000 in scholarships to students impacted by COVID-19 starting summer 2020, according to a press release from OTC.

OTC will distribute 200 scholarships worth $500 on a first-come, first-served basis, starting June 1, 2020.

These scholarships are open to current OTC students or students from another college whose spring semester was disrupted by COVID-19, according to the press release.

To be eligible for a scholarship students must meet the following criteria:

Enroll in at least six hours at OTC for summer 2020

The spring 2020 semester must have been altered in one of the following ways: Courses changed from in-person to online A parent or guardian’s financial situation was negatively impacted The student’s financial situation was negatively impacted.



“We developed these scholarships to help ease the financial burden for students, whether they attended OTC this spring or not,” said OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon. “It’s important for students to keep moving toward their educational goals, and these scholarships essentially give students a free class this summer.”

To register for the summer semester the course schedule is available online.

To apply for the scholarship click here.