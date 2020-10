CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Masks are now required inside all Christian County owned buildings after a unanimous vote by the Christian County Commission.

The order includes making all employees wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.

Anyone visiting county buildings will be required to wear a mask except for children younger than five years old, those with medical conditions or the hearing impaired.

This order will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 2, at 12:01 a.m. and has no set end date.