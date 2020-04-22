One month of no adoptions causes financial struggles for the Humane Society

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The dogs and cats of the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, like all of us, have had to follow a stay-at-home order.

The Humane Society had to stop adoptions on March 24th. That means the shelter has been the only home they’ve known for the last month.

“Any type of income coming in for us to help us save the animals has been stopped. That obviously includes events, fundraising, and adoption fees,” says Karen Foutch, Director of Development at the Humane Society.

And while the shelter’s income has stalled, Karen says their expenses have grown, things like medical bills, food, and supplies.

“We’ve had to get very created with what we’ve done. Our food distributor, which doesn’t cover 100% of our food, they were also having challenges making sure we had enough food,” says Foutch.

With no adoptions and an influx of animals, the Humane Society has had to alter its routine for new animals.

“What that looked like was, we were still taking animals in, and the normal rotation is we take the animals in, we adopt them out, and it’s a perfect rotation finding them new homes,” says Foutch.

One of the ways to avoid overcrowding, Karen says, is to foster some of the animals.

During this time in 2019, Foutch says that the demand for fosters was high due to puppy and kitten season. This year, she says puppy and kitten season is happening now, and the shelter has seen a larger influx of older dogs compared to prior years. It’s all happening at once and they can’t adopt them out.

“It was almost like a little bit of a switch, and the piece to that is, people are more willing to foster kittens and puppies versus an adult or senior animal. So again, they’re kind of getting a little left behind right now,” says Foutch.

They are asking for donations online; for more on how to donate, click here.