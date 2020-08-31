One entire family from Kansas City battle with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s been a difficult two and a half months for the Lopez family.

They’ve been fighting coronavirus together- everyone from the four-month-old to the parents.

While most family members experienced mild symptoms, Reyna Lopez, the mother, didn’t recover.

She’s now fighting for her life with the help of a hospital ventilator in Arizona.

Lopez has been in the hospital 70+ days and on a ventilator for five weeks.

Her brother-in-law and Kansas City resident, Victor Lopez, says he’s thankful for the growing support from the community.

A GoFundMe page to help with hospital costs has already collected more than $8,000.

“In the blink of an eye in one night it can all change… and I just hope that people are mindful and continue to take care of themselves,” Victor Lopez said. “Not only themselves but the people around them. I never expected this when we started the GoFundMe page, it was just ‘Hey, let’s give it a shot,’ and just seeing everyone from Kansas City just pushing for us, it’s great.”

Reyna Lopez tested negative for COVID-19 for the first time last week.

Doctors are considering a lung transplant as they slowly work to remover her off the ventilator.

For the GoFundMe page the Lopez family set up, click here.