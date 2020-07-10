One adult and one child test positive at God’s Little Kingdom preschool

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One adult and one child have tested positive for COVID-19 at God’s Little Kingdom Preschool in Cassville, according to the Barry County Health Department.

Both are isolated and recovering at home. BCHD officials will be monitoring their symptoms daily.

Gods Little Kingdom will remain closed until July 21. School leaders say the facility will be deep cleaned.

Once it reopens, group activities will be avoided at the center. Face coverings will be required for adults, and age-appropriate coverings will be used on the children. There will be staggered drop-off and pick up times, along with enhanced surface cleaning.

Barry County Phase 2 mitigation rules remain effective until July 15, 2020.

For more information on childcare providers visit their website here.