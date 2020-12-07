Officials report one Fed Med inmate has died from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners (MCFP) in Springfield reported an inmate who died from COVID-19.

Inmate Austin Robinson had been in MCFP since Aug. 6, 2020, and tested positive for the virus on Oct. 24, 2020.

The MCFP said Robinson was placed under isolation immediately, checked daily for symptoms and in a unit with 24-hour nursing staff. However, Robinson was found unresponsive and had “life-saving measures” done on him by emergency medical services.

Despite the medical personnel’s efforts, Robinson was confirmed dead on Dec. 2.

Robinson was a 46-year-old male serving a 96 month sentence for a supervised release violation based on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base.

MCFP in Springfield said there is currently 822 male offenders in its facility.