NWA Adopt a Senior Facebook group helps seniors through pandemic

Ark. — Graduating high school seniors nationwide are missing out on many milestones during this coronavirus pandemic.

But those in northwest Arkansas are getting a little extra attention thanks to a new effort.

It’s the NWA Adopt a Senior Facebook group.

The names of graduating seniors are posted and followers are allowed to adopt a senior.

Once adopted, the seniors receive gifts off a wish list.

Students say its helping them through difficult times.

“It definitely helps because it kind of feels like I’m a senior and I got all of these things taken away, but there are still people out there who care,” Senior Christopher Harvey said.

So far more than 70 students have been adopted.

Arkansas education leaders plan to look at the possibility of public graduations again in July.