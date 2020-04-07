November election could look different if COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jay Ashcroft, Missouri’s Secretary of State says today changing the way we vote to absentee, would mean changing current Missouri law.

Changing the law would require lawmakers to go back to Jefferson City. Legislators are working from home since Governor Mike Parson closed he Capitol a couple of weeks ago.

If lawmakers had to return and a bill is passed to allow for absentee voting without an approved excuse, that would also have to get Parson’s approval to implement.

Ashcroft says it may be unlikely to get that measure changed before November.

He also says they are coming up with possible solutions to the problem and will hopefully have them as a back-up if COVID-19 is still prevalent.

“We are identifying polling locations that will not put people at risk,” Ashcroft said. “We’re identifying poll workers. We’re identifying new procedures and methodologies to allow people to vote. Is that expanding our curbside voting? is that setting up drive-through voting as we have with drive-through testing? Is that using disposable marking devices so that no stylus that’s used on a poll pad is touched no more than once and it’s only touched by one individual? We are getting PPE ready. We are getting disinfectants ready for our elections.”