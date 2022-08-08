SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said they will be holding a pop-up vaccine clinic on August 18 for a new COVID-19 vaccine that works with those allergic to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines or their ingredients.

The Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered at the Westside Public Health Center on 660 S. Scenic Ave. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., by appointment only. Those allergic to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines or their ingredients will be given early access to schedule an appointment.

The vaccine is a two-dose primary series for ages 18 and up, given three to eight weeks apart. It works like a more traditional protein-based vaccine used for other diseases such as hepatitis B, HPV and the tetanus toxoid and diphtheria toxoid vaccines.

It is not currently authorized to be used in addition to the mRNA vaccine or as a third dose.

To schedule an appointment to receive the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, visit vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211. Those with early access may schedule an appointment today, while all others can schedule an appointment beginning Wednesday, August 10. Fifty total appointments are available.

Individuals who receive the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine in full will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

More information about COVID-19 Vaccines in Greene County and a full schedule of pop-up clinics can be found at vaccine417.com.