Northwest Arkansas Health Systems work together screening, treating, containing the coronavirus (COVID-19)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS — A message to the Northwest Arkansas community from your regional health care providers:

Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Community Clinic, Mercy Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Health System, Washington Regional Medical Center, UAMS Northwest and the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

The area health care providers and state agencies continue to work and coordinate efforts in screening, treating and containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) as questions continue to circulate in our community – from patients, media, employers, family and friends.

There are several COVID-19 screening opportunities in the region listed below. If you are concerned that you have COVID-19, we cannot emphasize enough that you please utilize our online and call options before coming to one of our locations. COVID-19 is a contact illness. To protect yourself and our teams, it is important that if testing is required you be tested in an appropriate location where staff have the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). We have tightened our visitor policies and are limiting access into facilities for this very reason. We are also postponing non-urgent patient procedures and encouraging virtual care visits. These are necessary precautions to limit exposure and protect our patients and staff.

As the region’s health care providers, we are committed to caring for patients in the safest way possible. In our work together, we are learning more about COVID-19 and are monitoring and adapting to the evolving situation to care for our patients in the safest way possible. Along with protecting our caregivers, we are working to provide the most accurate, up to date information to the public. As we gain new knowledge, we will continue to adjust our response. Though the spread and full impact of COVID-19 is unknown, we are focused on what we do know and modifying our processes and protocols accordingly.

Arkansas Governor Hutchinson and local leaders have provided proactive and appropriate measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and good hand hygiene. Remember, COVID-19 is spread through contact and droplets (coughing/sneezing). To contain the spread in Northwest Arkansas, we must follow CDC guidelines. This does not mean that you must stay home and avoid any contact with the outside world. We must use our common sense:

• Practice Social Distancing:

Avoid groups of 10 or more peoples, particularly in close proximity

Keep six feet of distance from others. COVID-19 is a contact illness. Keeping distance will prevent body or clothes contact. A six-foot distance from others helps prevent being coughed or sneezed on and will help you to stay well and prevent you from carrying the virus to those who can become very ill.

As a citizen of this community, what can you do?

• Practice Good Social Distancing and Common Sense

• Practice Good Hygiene:

Wash your Hands, Wash your Hands, Wash your Hands

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Self-Quarantine:

If you exhibit symptoms, stay home and avoid contact with others in the community or at home

If you have symptoms contact your health care provider either online or by phone to be screened for symptoms and receive any necessary next steps

If you experience extreme symptoms including high fever, shortness of breath, or other symptoms please seek immediate medical attention by contacting your health care provider

• Stay Informed:

Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Arkansas State Health Department (ADH) websites for information and changes in recommendations

Tune into Governor Hutchinson’s daily briefing with expert physicians on his staff. He is doing an excellent job of communicating.

Visit our websites and follow our social media on local updates

Listen to our physicians and the messages they are providing

As health care providers, we are partners in the community and our community’s vitality. For those that are able, we encourage you to support our local businesses. We have great and creative businesses who are developing ways for you to safely acquire their goods and products. There has never been a more important time to find ways to shop local and to support the businesses in our community.

Again, if you are experiencing symptoms, please CALL your local provider to determine next steps.

Screening and Testing:

Screening that will determine if testing is necessary: Fever above 100.4, cough, or shortness of breath History of international travel or within the United States within 14 days of symptom onset OR close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or person waiting for confirmation of COVID-19 OR a health care worker with known or possible exposure to COVID-19 OR is a high risk patient (over 65, chronic illness or immunosuppressed) with a fever



Testing: A provider will determine if a test is recommended or required. It is a swab test that is inserted through the nose that will capture cells in the nasopharyngeal region. The sample is sent to a lab to determine if positive or negative. Test results currently take three to four days.

Our health care industry is facing an unprecedented situation with this contact illness. As health care providers for Northwest Arkansas, we are all in agreement that containing COVID-19 is our highest priority and that necessary actions include:

Stressing the importance of practicing social distancing and good hand washing – this will help stop spread COVID-19

Provide access to screening, appropriate testing and treatment

Ensure access to telemedicine to address patient needs

These actions will better prepare our health systems to respond to the inevitable COVID-19 surge.

CURRENT LOCAL RESOURCES INCLUDE:

Arkansas Department of Health

• Arkansas Department of Health Call Center: ADH has activated a call center to answer questions from health care providers and the public.

Call: 1-800-803-7847 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

(8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Call: 501-661-2136 (after hours)

Arkansas Children’s Northwest

• Arkansas Children’s: If your child is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or any health concerns call to speak with a pediatric nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Call: 1-800-743-3616 (24 hrs / 7 days a week)

Community Clinic

• Community Clinic: The following four clinic locations are screening. Patients can call for appointment times.

Community Clinic Rogers Medical, 1233 W Poplar St., Rogers, AR 72756

Community Clinic Siloam Springs, 500 S Mt Olive, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Community Clinic Springdale, 614 E. Emma Ave., Springdale, AR 72764

Elmdale Elementary School-Based Health Center, 420 N. West End St., Springdale, AR 72764

Fayetteville Medical: 3162 W. Martin Luther King Blvd; Suites 13/14, Fayetteville, AR 72704 hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Call: 479-751-7417 to make an appointment

to make an appointment Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercy Northwest Arkansas

Mercy NWA COVID-19 Evaluation Site: An evaluation site exclusively for patients who have a fever of at least 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath and either have traveled to a high-risk area or have had contact with a known patient. Anyone seeking a test must call Mercy’s Coronavirus Evaluation Site line. Those not pre-screened will be redirected to the call center. Monday – Friday 8am-3pm Saturday-Sunday 8am-12pm Call: 479-717-7585 Spanish speaking screeners are available. All other languages are supported with phone translators.



Northwest Health System

Northwest Medical Plaza – Bentonville COVID-19 Screening and Testing 601 Southwest Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72713 Call: 479-306-7507



Northwest Medical Plaza – Eastside COVID-19 Screening and Testing 2158 Butterfield Coach Rd., Suite 100, Springdale, AR 72764 Call: 479-306-7507



Washington Regional Medical Center

Washington Regional Coronavirus Hotline: An established hotline to determine if further evaluation or testing is warranted. Call: 479-463-2055 Available 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic 3318 N. North Hills Boulevard, Fayetteville Open 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Washington Regional Urgent Care Respiratory Illness Clinic: An urgent care facility dedicated to individuals with respiratory illness, but who do not meet the testing criteria at the Washington Regional Coronavirus Screening Clinic.

3 E. Appleby Road, Fayetteville (located in the William L. Bradley Medical Plaza)

Open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic: Drive-Thru Coronavirus Screening. As patients enter the parking lot, they will be screened for symptoms of the coronavirus.

146 Passion Play Road, Suite A, Eureka Springs

Available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

UAMS Northwest

COVID-19 UAMS Hotline: UAMS has set up a coronavirus hotline for people who have questions or feel they may have symptoms. Call: 1-800-632-4502



ONLINE SCREENING: UAMS HealthNow is available for free COVID-19 screenings. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to patients of all ages across the state of Arkansas and is accessible from a smart phone, tablet, laptop or computer with video capabilities. www.UAMSHealth.com/HealthNow



Spanish speaking screeners are available. Marshallese speaking screeners available April 1.

Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks

Veterans enrolled in VA health care: For veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, flu or cold, contact the VA at 800-691-8387 before going to scheduled appointments. Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. This service is available at no cost to Veterans enrolled for VA health care. Call: 1-800-691-8387



ADDITIONAL TRUSTED RESOURCES

• www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

• www.healthy.arkansas.gov

This is a coordinated effort of your Northwest Arkansas Health Systems and the State of Arkansas.