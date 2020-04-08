Non-profit provides contact-free delivery for foster and adoptive families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Beverly Radford cares for her three teenage grandkids.

“I live in a small apartment, but we had to expand it and make this work,” said Radford.

Radford says she was given legal guardianship after one of the grandkids’ parents passed away.

“The other parent is dealing with some legal issues right now,” said Radford.

She says she wasn’t expecting to become a parent again overnight.

“It happened and you roll with the changes, you know,” said Radford.

She says organizations like FosterAdopt Connect have made the transition easier.

“I’ve had them deliver stuff to me before when I didn’t have gas,” said Radford. “This time, I took advantage of the service because of COVID-19.”

The non-profit offers a no-contact delivery service as a way to continue support for foster and adoptive families.

“I have feared to go to the store myself,” said Radford. “I’m also fearful of what I may bring home to the grandchildren that are placed with me.”

She says the help means a lot.

“One time we had to go and see them get laundry soap when you’ve already had to get the car insurance or had to get some tires replaced, you don’t have that kind of small stuff so that means a lot to us here,” said Radford.

Allison Gregory of FosterAdopt Connect says the goal is to help families like the Radford’s get what they need.

“A lot of our foster parents are single and they no longer can go into the stores with their children,” said Gregory. “We will deliver to their door and then they can come and get that once we leave.”

Gregory says the non-profit hopes to serve at least 20 to 30 families a week.

Click here for more information about FosterAdopt Connect.