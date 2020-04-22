No prom? For this teen, it’s a trifecta of missed milestones

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — For decades, the prom has represented a cornerstone of American teenage life. Shopping for the dress, finding a date, posing for photos, dancing awkwardly in a low-lit gym. It’s all enshrined in movies, books, television and the memories of generations of Americans.
Combine prom with graduation and an 18th birthday. It’s a trifecta of milestones.
But now, for millions of Class of 2020 teenagers living through the coronavirus outbreak, these coming-of-age moments look and feel vastly different. They’re doing the best they can to reschedule, to wing it, and to celebrate virtually with technology.
But the truth is this generation will never regain these moments.