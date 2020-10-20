Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Nixa mayor signs emergency order requiring face coverings in Nixa

Coronavirus

by: Bryce Derrickson

nixa city seal_1510021955929.png
NIXA, Mo. — Nixa mayor, Brian Steele, signed an emergency order establishing a requirement to wear face coverings for the City of Nixa, according to a press release from the City.

The emergency order begins at midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020.

The reason for this emergency was after hearing from officials from both Mercy and CoxHealth regarding the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The new masking order will require everyone over the age of 11 to wear face coverings in Nixa.

Though you can remove face coverings when:

  • Maintaining a distance of at least six-feet
  • Eating or drinking
  • Medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering
  • When exercising
  • When a face covering is essential to communication for a person who is hard of hearing
  • During a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering
  • When requested by law enforcement and emergency response personnel

Anyone who fails to comply to the order is subject to an $100 fine.

This is a developing story.

