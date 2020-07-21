Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Christian County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced nine individuals with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Christian County has a total of 185 cases with 84 of them being active cases.

The Health Department says with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, there is potential for residents and visitors to be exposed to the virus at any public location.

Ways to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 includes:

  • Washing your hands frequently
  • Avoiding touching your face
  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
  • Practicing social distancing of at least six feet
  • Avoiding situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and crowded places
  • Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow
  • Avoiding touching frequently touched surfaces
  • Staying home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties