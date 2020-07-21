Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced nine individuals with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Christian County has a total of 185 cases with 84 of them being active cases.
The Health Department says with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, there is potential for residents and visitors to be exposed to the virus at any public location.
Ways to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 includes:
- Washing your hands frequently
- Avoiding touching your face
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
- Practicing social distancing of at least six feet
- Avoiding situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and crowded places
- Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow
- Avoiding touching frequently touched surfaces
- Staying home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention