Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced nine individuals with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Christian County has a total of 185 cases with 84 of them being active cases.

The Health Department says with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, there is potential for residents and visitors to be exposed to the virus at any public location.

Ways to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 includes: