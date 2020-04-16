Nine additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.– The Pulaski County Health Center announced nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County.

The Health Center says eight of the cases are temporary Pulaski County residents that were direct contacts to the six cases announced on Tuesday (4/14/2020). One case is a Pulaski County resident.

The Health Department will notify people who have had contact with the patient and monitor them for symptoms.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers:

COVID-19 Case Count as of 4/16/20

US Cases: 605,390

MO Cases: 4,895

Pulaski County Confirmed Cases: 25

Pulaski County Deaths: 1